Latin American Herald Tribune
Irving Leads Celtics to Home Win against Hornets

BOSTON – Kyrie Irving scored 34 points in the first three quarters as the Boston Celtics defeated Charlotte 134-106 on Wednesday, breaking the Hornets’ five-game winning streak.

Irving sat out the fourth quarter, along with the rest of Boston’s starters, with the Celtics up by more than 20 at the end of the third.

Aron Baynes had a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds, while Jaylen Brown contributed 15 points.

The Celtics secured the game in the third quarter, during which they scored 60 percent of the field goals to clinch their fourth consecutive victory.

The Hornets, coming off the back of a victory in Chicago on Tuesday night, were led by Kemba Walker, who scored 23 points, while Dwight Howard added 21 and back Michael Carter Williams put up 14.
 

