

Teacher Arrested in Shooting Incident at US High School, No Injuries Reported



DALTON, Georgia – Police arrested on Wednesday a suspect involved in a shooting incident at a high school in the southern state of Georgia.



Jesse Randal Davidson, 53, a social studies teacher and American football team commentator at Dalton High School, was arrested after shots were allegedly fired and Davidson barricaded himself in a classroom, the Dalton Police Department (DPD) said in a tweet. No injuries were reported.



The suspect faces several charges, including “aggravated assault, carrying weapon on school grounds, terroristic threats, reckless conduct, possession of gun during commission of a crime, and disrupting public school,” the DPD said.



As the incident unfolded on Wednesday morning, the DPD tweeted that officers had been sent to the school and stated twice that no children had been hurt, though one student apparently suffered an ankle injury while running during the school’s evacuation.



Students were taken to the Northwest Georgia Trade and Convention Center, where their parents could meet them.



The DPD added that officers would be present at the school on Thursday, although classes would be suspended until Friday.



The Dalton incident comes two weeks after a mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida, which left 17 people dead.



