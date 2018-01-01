 
Caracas,
Friday
March 2,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | USA

Teacher Arrested in Shooting Incident at US High School, No Injuries Reported

DALTON, Georgia – Police arrested on Wednesday a suspect involved in a shooting incident at a high school in the southern state of Georgia.

Jesse Randal Davidson, 53, a social studies teacher and American football team commentator at Dalton High School, was arrested after shots were allegedly fired and Davidson barricaded himself in a classroom, the Dalton Police Department (DPD) said in a tweet. No injuries were reported.

The suspect faces several charges, including “aggravated assault, carrying weapon on school grounds, terroristic threats, reckless conduct, possession of gun during commission of a crime, and disrupting public school,” the DPD said.

As the incident unfolded on Wednesday morning, the DPD tweeted that officers had been sent to the school and stated twice that no children had been hurt, though one student apparently suffered an ankle injury while running during the school’s evacuation.

Students were taken to the Northwest Georgia Trade and Convention Center, where their parents could meet them.

The DPD added that officers would be present at the school on Thursday, although classes would be suspended until Friday.

The Dalton incident comes two weeks after a mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida, which left 17 people dead.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved