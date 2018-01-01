 
Caracas,
Thursday
March 1,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Mexico

New Bus Line Opens in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY – Line 7 of Mexico City’s Metrobus Bus Rapid Transit system began operating Wednesday after delays due to a court-ordered halt during construction.

During an initial test phase, until next Monday, the line will run on just half of its 14-kilometer route and be free to the public.

During this first phase, 22 double-decker buses with a capacity for 130 people are running.

Starting on Monday, passengers will have to pay and Line 7 will operate at full capacity with 90 buses capable of transporting 130,000 people per day.

Thanks to this new line, the Bus Rapid Transit system in Mexico’s capital will become “the largest in the world,” Mayor Miguel Angel Mancera said Wednesday.

The line’s construction cost 2.800 million pesos ($148.8 million) and will allow the government to replace 180 old buses and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 19,000 tons per year, Mancera said.

Last summer, a judge authorized resuming construction of Line 7 after authorities received the approval of the National Institute of Anthropology and History.

Previously, the same judge had ordered construction to be halted because of an appeal by an environmental organization that was attempting to avoid the destruction of green spaces along the route.

Residents affected by the construction protested last September when construction resumed, blocking traffic and chanting slogans against Mancera.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved