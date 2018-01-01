

New Bus Line Opens in Mexico City



MEXICO CITY – Line 7 of Mexico City’s Metrobus Bus Rapid Transit system began operating Wednesday after delays due to a court-ordered halt during construction.



During an initial test phase, until next Monday, the line will run on just half of its 14-kilometer route and be free to the public.



During this first phase, 22 double-decker buses with a capacity for 130 people are running.



Starting on Monday, passengers will have to pay and Line 7 will operate at full capacity with 90 buses capable of transporting 130,000 people per day.



Thanks to this new line, the Bus Rapid Transit system in Mexico’s capital will become “the largest in the world,” Mayor Miguel Angel Mancera said Wednesday.



The line’s construction cost 2.800 million pesos ($148.8 million) and will allow the government to replace 180 old buses and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 19,000 tons per year, Mancera said.



Last summer, a judge authorized resuming construction of Line 7 after authorities received the approval of the National Institute of Anthropology and History.



Previously, the same judge had ordered construction to be halted because of an appeal by an environmental organization that was attempting to avoid the destruction of green spaces along the route.



Residents affected by the construction protested last September when construction resumed, blocking traffic and chanting slogans against Mancera.



