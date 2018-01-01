

Eibar Beat Villarreal 1-0



EIBAR, Spain – Eibar eked out a 1-0 win Wednesday against Villarreal to move up to seventh place in La Liga, just three points behind the team they just defeated.



The visitors threatened first, a Roger Martinez header in the 2nd minute that was deflected wide, and the eventual winning goal came in the 16th minute from Eibar’s Kike Garcia.



Villarreal had a great chance to pull level in the 32nd minute, but Unal’s direct free kick sailed harmlessly over the cross-bar.



Unal wasted another opportunity minutes before the break.



Villarreal had more of the ball to start the second half, though that created additional space for Eibar on the counter.



Home side keeper Dmitrovic denied Martinez in the 74th minute and again in the final 10 minutes and Eibar managed to see out the match to claim all three points.



