 
Caracas,
Thursday
March 1,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Arts & Entertainment

Mexican Film, Telenovela Actor Rogelio Guerra Dies

MEXICO CITY – Mexican actor Rogelio Guerra, the star of popular soap operas such as “Los ricos tambien lloran” (The rich cry, too) died Wednesday, the National Performers Association (ANDI) reported. He was 81.

The organization announced the theater, film, television and dubbing actor’s death on its Twitter account, saying that he had “participated in countless productions.”

“We send our condolences to his family members and friends,” ANDI said.

Guerra was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s some years ago and in 2015 suffered a stroke that left him in precarious health until his death.

In early February, he was admitted to a Mexico City hospital for a gall bladder operation.

Born in Aguascalientes in 1936, Hildegardo Francisco Guerra Martinez began his career in 1960, taking the stage name Rogelio Guerra and becoming known for his roles as a seducer.

In his role as Luis Alberto Salvatierra he starred in the successful soap opera – or “telenovela” – “Los ricos tambien lloran” alongside Veronica Castro in 1979.

He was also well-known for his roles in other telenovelas such as “Vanessa” (1982), in which he portrayed Pierre de Saint-Germain, and “Nada personal” (1996), as police chief Fernando Gomez Miranda.

During his long career, Guerra participated in more than 100 film and television productions as well as in dozens of theater works.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved