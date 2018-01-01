

Mexican Film, Telenovela Actor Rogelio Guerra Dies



MEXICO CITY – Mexican actor Rogelio Guerra, the star of popular soap operas such as “Los ricos tambien lloran” (The rich cry, too) died Wednesday, the National Performers Association (ANDI) reported. He was 81.



The organization announced the theater, film, television and dubbing actor’s death on its Twitter account, saying that he had “participated in countless productions.”



“We send our condolences to his family members and friends,” ANDI said.



Guerra was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s some years ago and in 2015 suffered a stroke that left him in precarious health until his death.



In early February, he was admitted to a Mexico City hospital for a gall bladder operation.



Born in Aguascalientes in 1936, Hildegardo Francisco Guerra Martinez began his career in 1960, taking the stage name Rogelio Guerra and becoming known for his roles as a seducer.



In his role as Luis Alberto Salvatierra he starred in the successful soap opera – or “telenovela” – “Los ricos tambien lloran” alongside Veronica Castro in 1979.



He was also well-known for his roles in other telenovelas such as “Vanessa” (1982), in which he portrayed Pierre de Saint-Germain, and “Nada personal” (1996), as police chief Fernando Gomez Miranda.



During his long career, Guerra participated in more than 100 film and television productions as well as in dozens of theater works.



