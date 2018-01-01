 
  Sports

Griezmann Leads Atletico Madrid over Leganes 4-0

MADRID – Antoine Griezmann accounted for all of the goals Wednesday as Atletico Madrid routed Leganes 4-0 to remain within striking distance of La Liga leaders Barcelona ahead of their upcoming showdown at Camp Nou.

The Colchoneros trail Barcelona by just four points, though the Catalan club have a game in hand and the gap may expand to seven points by the time the two contenders meet next Sunday.

Atleti have scored 18 goals while conceding only two in the course of winning their last eight matches in all competitions.

Ten minutes after hitting the cross-bar on a direct free kick, Griezmann opened his account, beating Leganes keeper Ivan Cuellar to make it 1-0 in the 25th minute.

It was a classic Atletico goal. Angel Correa snatched the ball in midfield and relayed it to Koke, whose pass found Griezmann as he bore down on Cuellar.

The French international doubled the advantage in the 35th minute, converting a direct free kick into his 101st goal for Atletico.

Griezmann’s third came on a header in the 55th minute and he completed the demonstration with a volley that landed in the net in the 67th.

With seven goals in his last two matches, the Frenchman seems to be peaking at just the right time for Atleti to make a title run.
 

