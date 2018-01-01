 
  HOME | Arts & Entertainment

Uruguayan Ballet’s Sleeping Beauty to Be an Explosion of Color

MONTEVIDEO – Spaniard Igor Yebra, the Uruguayan National Ballet’s new art director, said Wednesday that “Sleeping Beauty” will be an “explosion of color” thanks to fashion designer Agatha Ruiz de la Prada, who is also from Spain.

He told EFE that although the dancers will be performing at the capital’s Sodre Auditorium clad in multicolored plastic bags that will not affect the traditional choreography, which is based on the work by Marius Petipa (1818-1910).

“The choreography is the all-time classic,” he said. “It represents well the tradition of what ‘Sleeping Beauty’ was.”

Yebra said that this approach, mixing the classical nature of ballet and the contemporary style of Ruiz de la Prada’s designs, will leave no one “indifferent.”

“But, to avoid being left indifferent, you must see it,” he said. “It is no use in having an opinion if you don’t see it.”

Yebra, the star of the Bordeaux Opera Ballet between 2006 and 2016, announced that “Sleeping Beauty” will also tour Spain this year.

“We’re working on it, we’re 95 percent sure we will go,” he said. “The problem is that a couple of places are already closed, but we still need to see the rest.”
 

