

Sevilla Top Relegation-Bound Malaga 1-0



MALAGA, Spain – Sevilla bounced back from last weekend 5-2 home loss to Atletico Madrid to prevail 1-0 Wednesday over a Malaga side facing near-certain relegation from La Liga.



The visitors first shot came in the 13th minute, an effort from outside the box by Layun that Malaga keeper Roberto handled with relative ease.



In the following minute, however, Joaquin Correa beat Roberto with a low, hard strike to put Sevilla up 1-0.



Poor at the back and ineffectual on the attack, Malaga found themselves at the mercy of the vastly superior visiting team, who appeared to double their advantage when Ben Yedder scored off a corner, but the goal was disallowed for an offside.



After failing to muster a single shot in the first half, Malaga offered a few moments of quality after the break courtesy of Rolan and Ideye.



The loss leaves Malaga with 13 points, seven from safety, while Sevilla climb to 42 points and claim the fifth spot.



