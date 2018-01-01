 
Caracas,
Thursday
March 1,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Sevilla Top Relegation-Bound Malaga 1-0

MALAGA, Spain – Sevilla bounced back from last weekend 5-2 home loss to Atletico Madrid to prevail 1-0 Wednesday over a Malaga side facing near-certain relegation from La Liga.

The visitors first shot came in the 13th minute, an effort from outside the box by Layun that Malaga keeper Roberto handled with relative ease.

In the following minute, however, Joaquin Correa beat Roberto with a low, hard strike to put Sevilla up 1-0.

Poor at the back and ineffectual on the attack, Malaga found themselves at the mercy of the vastly superior visiting team, who appeared to double their advantage when Ben Yedder scored off a corner, but the goal was disallowed for an offside.

After failing to muster a single shot in the first half, Malaga offered a few moments of quality after the break courtesy of Rolan and Ideye.

The loss leaves Malaga with 13 points, seven from safety, while Sevilla climb to 42 points and claim the fifth spot.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved