 
Caracas,
Thursday
March 1,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Central America

El Salvador Election Preparations Being Monitored by EU Observers

SAN SALVADOR – El Salvador’s legislative and municipal election preparations are being closely monitored by members of the European Union’s Election Observation Mission, who are verifying that the balloting is carried out according to law, observer Gloria Sierra told EFE.

Along with her mission companion Michal Nobis, Sierra travels to various municipalities in San Salvador province to meet with assorted officials comprising the country’s political and social fabric to gather data for the Mission’s final report, a document that is designed to help reflect the country’s democratic health.

With “absolute impartiality,” the observers’ workdays consist of following an agenda full of meetings and visits to key sites in the process leading up to the March 4 municipal and legislative elections.

Sierra, a Dane, and Nobis, from Poland, get started early in the morning and on Wednesday were meeting with representatives of the Municipal Election Board and the Mayor’s Office in San Martin, some 20 kilometers (12 miles) east of the capital, later heading for the nearby town of Soyapango, an area particularly hard-hit by gang violence.

That violence often prevents observers from going as far as they might like to visit precincts, since they are under strict orders not to venture into zones where their lives or health could be endangered.

However, in San Martin, they were able to meet with local officials at a high school where ballot boxes will be set up next Sunday.

During the meeting the two observers took extensive notes, writing down all the suggestions made by the local officials, which will later be incorporated into the final report on the campaign and balloting.

Twenty-six other EU observers are deployed throughout the country’s 13 other provinces to monitor the candidates’ access to the media and to ensure that the universal rights of freedom of expression and assembly are preserved both during the campaign and on election day.

The observers never, however, taken an “active” role in election-related activities, as Sierra and Nobis consistently remarked, and if violent or other serious incidents occur their protocol is to inform the central observer office, take down information and monitor the incident, both during and afterwards, but “never” to intervene.

On the Thursday prior to election day, 52 additional observers will be deployed throughout El Salvador.

Some 5.2 million Salvadorans are eligible to vote in the upcoming elections to select 84 national lawmakers and 262 mayors.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved