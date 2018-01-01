 
Caracas,
Thursday
March 1,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Paraguay

Paraguayan Female Lawmakers Demand Gender Parity in Politics

ASUNCION – Female members of Paraguay’s Congress on Wednesday demanded action, as opposed to just speeches, in support of women’s rights and called for the approval of the Democratic Parity bill.

The bill demands equal representation for men and women at all political levels, establishes incentives for parties to allow participation by women and establishes sanctions – such as the rejection of electoral rolls – if the law is not adhered to.

Two years after being introduced in Congress, the bill may go back to the Senate, said governing Colorado Party leader Sen. Lilian Samaniego, a member of the Democratic Parity Impulse Group (GIPD).

“We have spoken to the president of the Senate, Sen. Fernando Lugo,” she said, surrounded by female lawmakers of different parties. “We have asked him for this bill to be debated next Thursday and we extracted from him his promise to request it next Monday of the General Committee, where the agenda is drafted.”

Women want “no more speeches, but rather concrete action,” opposition Sen. Esperanza Martinez said, expressing confidence that the bill will move forward.

Colorado Party Sen. Blanca Ovelar, who also denounced the lack of support for the measure among some of her male colleagues, defended the presence of women in politics for “the construction of society.”

Feminist party Kuña Pyrenda founder Lilian Soto urged Paraguayan women to come together in support of the bill, regardless of ideology.

“The Democratic Parity Impulse Group was able to get this far because we have overcome our differences,” she said. “That is the only reason why Paraguayan women have achieved so much.”

Next Thursday, March 8, is International Women’s Day.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved