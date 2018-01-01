

Guests Get “Rested Tequila” Experience at Mexican Hotel



GUADALAJARA, Mexico – A hotel located amid blue agave fields in the western Mexican state of Jalisco offers the opportunity to sleep for one or more nights in rooms shaped like the oak barrels used to lightly age Reposado (Rested) tequila.



Situated next to one of the distilleries in Tequila, the town that gave this alcoholic drink its name, the hotel allows guests to experience the mixture of aromas that emanate from the distillation process, Lorena Rosales, the Matices Hotel de Barricas (barrels) sales manager, told EFE.



Sleeping in these barrels out in the countryside, at the foothills of a volcano and far from the stress of city life, turns the guest into a “rested tequila,” Rosales said tongue-in-cheek.



She was referring to a variety of tequila – Reposado – that is typically aged for between two months and a year in American oak barrels; Blanco tequila is held in oak, steel or other containers for less than 60 days, while Añejo (Aged) tequila is aged for between one and three years in oak barrels and Extra Añejo is aged for a minimum of three years.



“You come to a place where you’re going to breathe tranquility and fresh air. You’ll see the fields, the animals walking among the blue agave plants. That’s what a lot of people are looking for,” Rosales said.



One guest who was drawn to the hotel by its unique rooms, Edgar Tirado, said he was very pleased with his stay.



“It’s very innovative, very original, very welcoming and very peaceful. To get a little bit out of your routine, it’s well worth it,” he said.



Rosales said new rooms would be built this year to meet rising demand and that the goal was to expand the number to 50 barrels.



