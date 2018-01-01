 
Caracas,
Thursday
March 1,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Mexico

Guests Get “Rested Tequila” Experience at Mexican Hotel

GUADALAJARA, Mexico – A hotel located amid blue agave fields in the western Mexican state of Jalisco offers the opportunity to sleep for one or more nights in rooms shaped like the oak barrels used to lightly age Reposado (Rested) tequila.

Situated next to one of the distilleries in Tequila, the town that gave this alcoholic drink its name, the hotel allows guests to experience the mixture of aromas that emanate from the distillation process, Lorena Rosales, the Matices Hotel de Barricas (barrels) sales manager, told EFE.

Sleeping in these barrels out in the countryside, at the foothills of a volcano and far from the stress of city life, turns the guest into a “rested tequila,” Rosales said tongue-in-cheek.

She was referring to a variety of tequila – Reposado – that is typically aged for between two months and a year in American oak barrels; Blanco tequila is held in oak, steel or other containers for less than 60 days, while Añejo (Aged) tequila is aged for between one and three years in oak barrels and Extra Añejo is aged for a minimum of three years.

“You come to a place where you’re going to breathe tranquility and fresh air. You’ll see the fields, the animals walking among the blue agave plants. That’s what a lot of people are looking for,” Rosales said.

One guest who was drawn to the hotel by its unique rooms, Edgar Tirado, said he was very pleased with his stay.

“It’s very innovative, very original, very welcoming and very peaceful. To get a little bit out of your routine, it’s well worth it,” he said.

Rosales said new rooms would be built this year to meet rising demand and that the goal was to expand the number to 50 barrels.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved