Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Getafe Cruise 3-0 against Deportivo

GETAFE, Spain – Getafe breezed to a 3-0 victory Wednesday over Deportivo, who remain mired in the La Liga drop zone after an 11 straight match without a win – the last five of them without a goal.

Both teams took time to find their footing amid the heavy rain falling on Alfonso Perez Coliseum in suburban Madrid.

Even after Angel Rodriguez’s strike from distance in the 18th minute forced Depor keeper Ruben to make a save, the visiting side remained tentative, virtually ceding the initiative to Getafe.

The hosts broke through in the 39th minute, when Amath took a deep ball from Francisco Portillo and sent it across the mouth of the goal where Angel was poised to knock it in.

Four minutes later, Depor defender Eneko Boveda botched a clearance and put the ball in his own net to make it 2-0 for Getafe.

Ruben needed to be sharp in the 52nd minute to turn aside a powerful shot by Amath.

Depor showed more ambition on the attack in the final quarter of the match, but their efforts were ineffective and another mistake by Boveda set up an easy goal by Jorge Molina to increase Getafe’s lead to three in the 81st minute.

Getafe, with 36 points, move up to eighth in La Liga.

Depor are 19th, with just 18 points, after four matches under new coach Clarence Seedorf.
 

