

Pjanic Leads Juventus to 4th Straight Coppa Italia Final



TURIN, Italy – Miralem Pjanic’s goal from the spot in the final 15 minutes was all three-time defending champions Juventus needed to defeat Atalanta 1-0 here Wednesday and qualify for their fourth straight Coppa Italia final.



Leading 1-0 on aggregate after the first leg and playing without the injured Gonzalo Higuain, Juve were content to defend their advantage while staying alert to a chance on the counter.



Snow fell on Turin’s Allianz Stadium throughout the first half and the teams went to the dressing room knotted 0-0.



The tempo increased in the second half and Atalanta came close to equalizing in the 64th minute with a shot by Papu Gomez, who chipped the ball over Juve keeper Gianluigi Buffon as he came out to narrow the angle only to watch the shot curve at the last instant and bounce off the post.



A strike by Juve’s Douglas Costa hit the cross-bar barely two minutes later.



With 15 minutes left in regulation, the referee awarded Juventus a penalty after Blaise Matuidi was fouled inside the box. Pjanic stepped to the line and converted to make it 2-0 for the hosts on aggregate.



Juve will be playing for their fourth consecutive Coppa Italia in the May 9 final against the winner of Wednesday’s late match between Lazio and AC Milan, who drew 0-0 in the first leg of their semifinal.



