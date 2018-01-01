 
Caracas,
Thursday
March 1,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Pjanic Leads Juventus to 4th Straight Coppa Italia Final

TURIN, Italy – Miralem Pjanic’s goal from the spot in the final 15 minutes was all three-time defending champions Juventus needed to defeat Atalanta 1-0 here Wednesday and qualify for their fourth straight Coppa Italia final.

Leading 1-0 on aggregate after the first leg and playing without the injured Gonzalo Higuain, Juve were content to defend their advantage while staying alert to a chance on the counter.

Snow fell on Turin’s Allianz Stadium throughout the first half and the teams went to the dressing room knotted 0-0.

The tempo increased in the second half and Atalanta came close to equalizing in the 64th minute with a shot by Papu Gomez, who chipped the ball over Juve keeper Gianluigi Buffon as he came out to narrow the angle only to watch the shot curve at the last instant and bounce off the post.

A strike by Juve’s Douglas Costa hit the cross-bar barely two minutes later.

With 15 minutes left in regulation, the referee awarded Juventus a penalty after Blaise Matuidi was fouled inside the box. Pjanic stepped to the line and converted to make it 2-0 for the hosts on aggregate.

Juve will be playing for their fourth consecutive Coppa Italia in the May 9 final against the winner of Wednesday’s late match between Lazio and AC Milan, who drew 0-0 in the first leg of their semifinal.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved