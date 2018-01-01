

Sunderland Sells Dutch International Lens to Besiktas



LONDON – Sunderland and Besiktas agreed on Wednesday to make permanent the English club’s loan of Dutch international Jeremain Lens to the Turkish side.



“Sunderland AFC can confirm that midfielder Jeremain Lens will join Besiktas JK permanently on June 1 for an undisclosed fee,” the English club said in a brief statement.



“The 30-year-old has spent the season on loan with the Turkish Super Liga side, who have now exercised an option to sign the attacker permanently,” Sunderland said.



Lens joined Sunderland in the summer of 2015 from Dynamo Kiev and played 24 games in his first and only season in the Premier League, scoring three goals.



He spent all of the 2016-2017 season in Turkey on loan to Fenerbahce before joining Besiktas at the start of the current campaign.



Besiktas had until March 1 to exercise the purchase option on Lens.



