

Boca Juniors Heads to Peru for Libertadores Match without Goltz and Magallan



BUENOS AIRES – Argentina’s Boca Juniors is heading into its Copa Libertadores match against Alianza Lima without star defenders Paolo Goltz and Lisandro Magallan, who will not travel to Peru on Wednesday due to injuries.



Boca Juniors and Alianza Lima will play their Group 8 match in the Copa Libertadores, South America’s premier club soccer competition, on Thursday.



The 32-year-old Goltz injured his left knee, while the 24-year-old Magallan is suffering from a quadriceps injury, the club said.



Santiago Vergini and Agustin Heredia are expected to take their places in the line-up.



Forwards Carlos Tevez, who is dealing with a shoulder injury, and Cristian Pavon, who has been suffering from muscle pain, are making the trip.



Boca Juniors had its last practice in Argentina on Wednesday morning before flying to Peru.



Colombia’s Barranquilla Junior and Brazil’s Palmeiras are also in Group 8.



