

Brazilian Police Nab Suspected Drug Trafficker in Rio



RIO DE JANEIRO – A suspected drug trafficker wanted in Paraguay and reputedly a major supplier of illegal drugs to gangs in Brazil, has been captured in Rio de Janeiro, officials said Wednesday.



Elton Leonel Rumich da Silva, known as “Galao,” is accused of participating in the June 2017 killing of Jorge Rafaat Toumani, suspected of involvement in drug trafficking on the border with Paraguay, with the purpose of taking over his business.



The suspect was arrested Tuesday evening as he was getting a tattoo at a parlor in Ipanema, the famous tourist district in Rio, when he submitted a false identity card to police officers who were already aware of who he was.



Rumich da Silva has used different names in Brazil and Paraguay, going by Ronald Rodrigo Benites, Oliver Giovanni da Silva and Elton da Silva Leonel.



The suspect supplied drugs to Brazil’s largest criminal organizations, including Rio de Janeiro’s Comando Vermelho (Red Command) and Sao Paulo’s Primer Comando de la Capital (First Capital Command), officials said.



