 
Caracas,
Thursday
March 1,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Brazil (Click here for more)

Brazilian Police Nab Suspected Drug Trafficker in Rio

RIO DE JANEIRO – A suspected drug trafficker wanted in Paraguay and reputedly a major supplier of illegal drugs to gangs in Brazil, has been captured in Rio de Janeiro, officials said Wednesday.

Elton Leonel Rumich da Silva, known as “Galao,” is accused of participating in the June 2017 killing of Jorge Rafaat Toumani, suspected of involvement in drug trafficking on the border with Paraguay, with the purpose of taking over his business.

The suspect was arrested Tuesday evening as he was getting a tattoo at a parlor in Ipanema, the famous tourist district in Rio, when he submitted a false identity card to police officers who were already aware of who he was.

Rumich da Silva has used different names in Brazil and Paraguay, going by Ronald Rodrigo Benites, Oliver Giovanni da Silva and Elton da Silva Leonel.

The suspect supplied drugs to Brazil’s largest criminal organizations, including Rio de Janeiro’s Comando Vermelho (Red Command) and Sao Paulo’s Primer Comando de la Capital (First Capital Command), officials said.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved