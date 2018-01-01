

Arsenal’s Monreal Out for Two Games with Back Problem



LONDON – Arsenal coach Arsene Wenger confirmed on Wednesday that defender Nacho Monreal will be sidelined between two and four matches due to an inflamed back.



Monreal had to leave the pitch during his side’s 3-0 defeat against Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.



“He is out for the two games on Thursday and Sunday, certainly out. He might be out for two more, Milan and maybe even one more. He had an inflamed back, a disc problem,” Wenger said.



The Spain international will not be able to appear in the upcoming Premier League rounds against Manchester City on Thursday and newly-promoted Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday.



Arsenal has 45 points and holds the sixth position in the Premier League table, which is led by Manchester City with 72 points.



