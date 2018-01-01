

Barça’s Coach Says Team Focused on Las Palmas Clash, Bemoans La Liga Calendar



BARCELONA – FC Barcelona’s head coach Ernesto Valverde said his team was focused completely on its upcoming match against lowly Las Palmas and would not be distracted by the end of the week clash against Atletico Madrid, although he took issue with such close fixtures.



Valverde gave a press briefing at Barcelona’s Joan Gamper training facility ahead of the journey to Gran Canaria, where Barcelona is set to take on 18th place Las Palmas for a league game on Tuesday evening, only four days before a top of the table clash with Atletico at the Camp Nou.



“It doesn’t make sense to focus everything on Sunday’s game if it means we lose tomorrow. Our focus is put on tomorrow’s game. Sunday’s match will come,” Valverde told the press.



He did, however, lament the La Liga calendar and complained that his players did not have time to recuperate properly between fixtures.



“The calendar is affecting us. We know how it is set out throughout the season but on this occasion, it impairs us because of our opponent, because of the little rest we will get, because of the journey,” he said.



Barça was currently 1st place in La Liga with 65 points but Atletico was close behind with 58 points in 2nd place.



Valverde said he thought the Madrid team would fight for the La Liga title right until the end of the season.



