 
Caracas,
Thursday
March 1,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Spanish Soccer Great Quini Honored by Players, Clubs, Fans across the World

GIJON, Spain – A wide array of soccer stars, clubs and fans honored on Wednesday the late Spain striker Enrique Castro, best known as “Quini,” who played for Sporting Gijon and Barcelona and for Spain in the 1978 and 1982 World Cups.

Thousands of fans joined former players in Gijon to pay their respects to the beloved player at El Molinon stadium, which is to be renamed after Quini, who died Tuesday at the age of 68 after suffering a heart attack.

Soccer legend Diego Maradona, who shared two seasons at Barcelona with Quini from 1982-84, described him as “an exceptional man” and “the kind of scorer that no longer exists” in a message on social media.

La Liga sides Barcelona and Real Madrid were among those paying tribute to Quini, with Barça coach Ernesto Valverde saying “He’s a person who meant a lot in footballing terms. He was a born goal-scorer and he was easy going, affectionate and good company.”

For its part, Real Madrid stated “Quini was a legend of the Spanish game and a role model of the values of the sport that he represented throughout his career, both on and off the field, in such exemplary fashion.”

The president of the European parliament, Antonio Tajani, also mourned the loss of Quini in a post on Twitter with a photo showing the two visiting the Sporting Gijon museum together, and called him a great soccer player and a greater person.

Meanwhile, the president of La Liga, Javier Tebas, praised the historic proportions of the late player, describing him as “the Spanish Maradona.”

Quini spent most of his career at Sporting Gijon, playing there from 1968 to 1980, at which point he spent four successful years at Barcelona, then returned to Gijon for a final three years until his retirement in 1987.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved