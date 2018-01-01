

IOC Confirms Russia’s Olympic Membership Restored



MOSCOW – The International Olympic Committee confirmed on Wednesday that the Russian Olympic Committee’s membership had been restored.



The IOC’s approval comes three days after the closing ceremony of the PyeongChang Olympic Winter Games, from which Russia was banned due to a state-backed doping program.



“As stated in the Executive Board decision of 25th February the suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee is automatically lifted with immediate effect,” the IOC said in a statement on its official website.



Although two Russian athletes tested positive for doping at the PyeongChang Games, the IOC pointed out that “all remaining test results from the Olympic Athlete from Russia (OAR) delegation” carried out in the last days of the Winter Games were negative.



Russian athletes were allowed to compete at the 2018 PyeongChang Games, but did not represent their country and instead appeared as Olympic Athletes from Russia.



Earlier on Wednesday, the Russian Committee said its membership had been restored by the IOC.



“The Russian Olympic Committee has had its rights fully restored,” the president of the Russian Olympic Committee, Alexander Zhukov, said.



On Dec. 5, the IOC announced the suspension with immediate effect of the Russian committee after denouncing what it called an unprecedented attack on the integrity of the Olympic Games and sports, in reference to the accusations of state-backed doping in the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi, Russia.



