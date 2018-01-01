 
Caracas,
Thursday
March 1,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Slovak Culture Minister Steps Down over Murder of Investigative Journalist

PRAGUE – Slovakia’s minister of culture resigned from his post on Wednesday over the recent murder of an investigative journalist and his partner that shocked the country.

Marek Madaric said he was unable to come to terms with the fact that during his tenure 27-year-old Jan Kuciak and his live-in partner Martina Kusnirova had been shot and killed in their home just outside the capital Bratislava in a murder police suspected was linked to work exposing high-level corruption and tax fraud.

“Any normal person would be devastated by the killing of two young people. I feel I am incapable of sitting in my ministerial seat after what happened,” the center-left politician told a press conference, adding he would present his resignation to President Andrej Kiska on Monday.

The murder of the young journalist and his girlfriend sparked an outpouring of grief and protest in the mountainous central European country.

Protesters in the capital on Wednesday called for Prime Minister Robert Fico, Interior Minister Robert Kalinak and Police Chief Tibor Gaspar to step down.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved