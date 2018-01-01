

Slovak Culture Minister Steps Down over Murder of Investigative Journalist



PRAGUE – Slovakia’s minister of culture resigned from his post on Wednesday over the recent murder of an investigative journalist and his partner that shocked the country.



Marek Madaric said he was unable to come to terms with the fact that during his tenure 27-year-old Jan Kuciak and his live-in partner Martina Kusnirova had been shot and killed in their home just outside the capital Bratislava in a murder police suspected was linked to work exposing high-level corruption and tax fraud.



“Any normal person would be devastated by the killing of two young people. I feel I am incapable of sitting in my ministerial seat after what happened,” the center-left politician told a press conference, adding he would present his resignation to President Andrej Kiska on Monday.



The murder of the young journalist and his girlfriend sparked an outpouring of grief and protest in the mountainous central European country.



Protesters in the capital on Wednesday called for Prime Minister Robert Fico, Interior Minister Robert Kalinak and Police Chief Tibor Gaspar to step down.



