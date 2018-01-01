 
Caracas,
Thursday
March 1,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Egypt Train Crash Kills 12, Injures 20

CAIRO – At least 12 people died and another 20 were injured on Wednesday when an Egyptian passenger train collided with a freight train in the village of Kom Hamada in the northern province of Beheira, a Health Ministry spokesman said.

The accident occurred when two passenger carriages disconnected from the rest of the train and collided with a freight train, the cause of which is still unknown, Health Ministry Spokesman Khaled Megahed was quoted by the official MENA news agency as saying.

Local television broadcasts showed images of dozens of people trying to help the victims near the damaged carriages, which remained upright on the tracks but had derailed and were crumpled at the point of impact.

Megahed added that 30 ambulances were dispatched to the scene of the accident.

A state of emergency was declared for all hospitals in Beheira province, the state-owned news website Ahram Online reported.

The last serious railway accident in Egypt occurred in August, 2017 near the Mediterranean port city of Alexandria, causing the death of 41 people and injuring more than one hundred.

The worst train disaster in Egypt’s history killed 376 people when a moving train caught fire while traveling between Cairo and the southern city of Luxor in 2002.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved