

Egypt Train Crash Kills 12, Injures 20



CAIRO – At least 12 people died and another 20 were injured on Wednesday when an Egyptian passenger train collided with a freight train in the village of Kom Hamada in the northern province of Beheira, a Health Ministry spokesman said.



The accident occurred when two passenger carriages disconnected from the rest of the train and collided with a freight train, the cause of which is still unknown, Health Ministry Spokesman Khaled Megahed was quoted by the official MENA news agency as saying.



Local television broadcasts showed images of dozens of people trying to help the victims near the damaged carriages, which remained upright on the tracks but had derailed and were crumpled at the point of impact.



Megahed added that 30 ambulances were dispatched to the scene of the accident.



A state of emergency was declared for all hospitals in Beheira province, the state-owned news website Ahram Online reported.



The last serious railway accident in Egypt occurred in August, 2017 near the Mediterranean port city of Alexandria, causing the death of 41 people and injuring more than one hundred.



The worst train disaster in Egypt’s history killed 376 people when a moving train caught fire while traveling between Cairo and the southern city of Luxor in 2002.



