

Black Forest Waterfall Freezes Over as Cold Spell Sweeps over Germany, Europe



TODTNAU, Germany – Icy temperatures caused a waterfall in Germany’s Black Forest region to freeze over.



The usually flowing 97-meter-high (318-feet) Todtnau waterfall in southern Germany was frozen solid onto its rocky descent, while icicles clung to its edges.



The country’s meteorological office, DWD, forecast sub-zero temperatures across the nation on Wednesday, with lows of -12 C (10 F) around Erfurt in central Germany and highs of -5 C in the west, near Düsseldorf.



DWD had a warning in place across much of the country for harsh frost.



A cold weather spell, brought about by an Arctic storm dubbed “the beast from the east,” was gripping much of Europe and expected to last into the coming days.



