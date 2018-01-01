

Five Dead in Poland as Cold Weather Looms over Europe



WARSAW – Five people died overnight in Poland as a result of freezing temperatures that in some places plunged to -20 degrees Celsius (-4 degrees Fahrenheit), police sources said.



Police have urged the public to help the homeless and to have people moved to shelters in order to prevent more deaths.



A cold spell originating from Siberia has gripped Poland since Feb. 23, and was expected to continue into the coming days.



A total of 58 people have died since November due to the cold, mostly those living in makeshift shelters, according to authorities.



Extra officers have been deployed to check unoccupied buildings and parking lots for any vulnerable inhabitants.



