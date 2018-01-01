

Manned Soyuz MS-06 Spacecraft Lands Successfully



MOSCOW – Russia’s manned spacecraft Soyuz MS-06 landed on Wednesday successfully in the Kazakh steppe, according to state space corporation Roscosmos.



The landed module was carrying Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin and two NASA astronauts, Joseph Acaba and Mark Vande Hei.



“The crewmembers of manned spacecraft Soyuz MS-06 successfully returned to the Earth,” Roscosmos said in a statement.



“All re-entry and landing operations went normally. The health status of the returned crewmembers is good,” it added.



Misurkin, Acaba and Vande Hei’s mission, which was launched in September 2017, returned to earth after 168 days in space.



This mission gave NASA the chance to increase the time it devoted to research, exceeding 100 hours per week.



