 
Caracas,
Thursday
March 1,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Science, Nature & Technology

Manned Soyuz MS-06 Spacecraft Lands Successfully

MOSCOW – Russia’s manned spacecraft Soyuz MS-06 landed on Wednesday successfully in the Kazakh steppe, according to state space corporation Roscosmos.

The landed module was carrying Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin and two NASA astronauts, Joseph Acaba and Mark Vande Hei.

“The crewmembers of manned spacecraft Soyuz MS-06 successfully returned to the Earth,” Roscosmos said in a statement.

“All re-entry and landing operations went normally. The health status of the returned crewmembers is good,” it added.

Misurkin, Acaba and Vande Hei’s mission, which was launched in September 2017, returned to earth after 168 days in space.

This mission gave NASA the chance to increase the time it devoted to research, exceeding 100 hours per week.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved