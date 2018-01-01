 
  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Claim of Pyongyang-Damascus Chemical Weapons Links Needs Proof, China Says

BEIJING – The Chinese government demanded on Wednesday solid evidence supporting information about a possible connection between North Korea and Syria’s chemical weapons.

China’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lu Kang was responding to questions over information disclosed by The New York Times, in which it had mentioned that North Korea has been shipping supplies to the Syrian government that could be used in the production of chemical weapons, according to the United Nations’ experts report.

“We hope relevant parties can take out solid evidence instead of making something out of nothing,” Lu said at the press conference.

The report, which has not been released by the UN, explained that supplies of acid-resistant tiles, valves and thermometers have been noticed, although it said there was no conclusive evidence that the material was meant to be used for chemical weapons.

The document cited a Chinese shipping company as a medium to transport the materials, according to documents seized from two merchants on board while bringing some of such material from North Korea to Syria.

“If some Chinese individuals or companies violated the resolutions of the UN Security Council, China will deal with them according to Chinese law and relevant resolutions,” Lu stressed.

China fully complies with UN resolutions regarding North Korea and is a committed member of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, the spokesperson added.

In 2013, the Syrian government pledged to destroy its chemical weapons arsenal under an accord brokered by Washington and Moscow, but it has been accused of reusing banned substances for military purposes on several occasions since then.
 

