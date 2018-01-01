

Afghanistan Offers Taliban Political Recognition, Peace Talks



KABUL – The president of Afghanistan on Wednesday offered the Taliban political recognition and talks without any pre-conditions in order to reopen peace negotiations and end a long-running conflict.



At the opening of the second Kabul Process conference, Ashraf Ghani said his government was willing to provide the Taliban with an office, issue them with passports and follow a legal process to remove sanctions against them.



“On behalf of the National Unity Government we suggest a peace plan to the Taliban in which the supreme interests of the country, and rights and participation of all citizens are assured,” said Ghani.



The proposed peace process would be developed in three phases and will include the establishment of a political framework, a ceasefire and recognition of the Taliban as a political party.



The Kabul Process was launched in June of last year, backed by 25 countries and international organizations, including the United Nations and NATO, to bring active insurgent groups in Afghanistan to the negotiating table.



Afghanistan is going through one of its bloodiest phases after the end of the NATO combat mission in 2015.



In August 2017, US President Donald Trump had announced a new strategy for Afghanistan that included increasing the number of troops to 14,000 and a tough stance on Pakistan, a country that Washington accuses of sheltering the Taliban.



