Latin American Herald Tribune
  World

Xi’s Push to Extend Presidential Term Receives Army’s Support

BEIJING – Chinese President Xi Jinping’s push to extend his term gained traction on Wednesday after the Chinese army backed a proposal to amend the constitution to drop the two-term limit for the president and the vice president of the country.

The Constitutional reform, proposed by the Central Committee of China’s Communist Party on Sunday and to be voted and approved by lawmakers in March, comes at the right time, according to an editorial in the official military mouthpiece PLA Daily on Tuesday.

The reform is in line with the Communist party’s main policies and opinions adopted in the XIX Congress held in November and reflects new achievements and demands necessary for the development of the party and the country, added the editorial.

With the editorial, the Chinese Army, one of the major nuclei of power in the country, has given its nod to the proposed reform that has already raised concern among experts who see it as a step toward personal dictatorship.

Xi, who also heads the PLA, has signaled he has bigger ambitions than his predecessors and had set about achieving them aggressively by assuming additional positions.

He had also launched an extensive anticorruption campaign and allegedly used it to purge his political opponents.
 

