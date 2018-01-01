

Vice President Pence Predicts Ends of Legal Abortion in US



WASHINGTON – The Vice President of the United States predicted on Tuesday the end of the legal practice of abortion consecrated in the country since 1973.



“If all of us do all that we can, that we will once again, in our time, restore the sanctity of life to the center of American law,” said Mike Pence during a luncheon organized by pro-life organization Susan B. Anthony List & Life in Nashville, Tennessee.



“I just know in my heart of hearts that this will be the generation that restores life in America,” he added.



The US Supreme Court legalized abortion in 1973 by declaring as unconstitutional any state interference in the woman’s decision regarding her pregnancy.



In recent years, however, several states have made abortion difficult by imposing restrictions based on religious rights.



US president Donald Trump has also set up a group within his government to defend doctors who, for religious reasons, refuse to carry out abortions.



He has also banned the use of public funds to finance organizations that practice abortion abroad.



All this has led Pence to define him as the “most pro-life president” in history.



