

Beal Leads Washington to 104-107 Victory in Milwaukee



MILWAUKEE – Bradley Beal scored 21 points, including a three-pointer in the game’s dying seconds, to lead the Washington Wizards beat the Milwaukee Bucks 104-107.



The Wizards go fourth in the Eastern Conference standings, 2.5 games ahead of the Bucks who are sixth.



Otto Porter added 17 points and Markieff Morris scored 14 for Washington.



For the Bucks, Greece’s Giannis Antetokounmpo put up a double-double of 23 points and 13 rebounds, while Jabbari Parker scored 19, his best this season for Milwaukee.



