 
Caracas,
Thursday
March 1,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Business & Economy (Click here for more)

China’s Manufacturing, Service Sectors Post Moderate Growth in February

BEIJING – Growth in China’s manufacturing and service sectors slowed in February due to interruption caused by the Lunar New Year holidays and measures to combat pollution, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported Wednesday.

China’s Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) reached 50.3 points in February, compared to 51.3 the previous month, which is the biggest drop in the last 19 months.

A value above 50 points in the PMI indicator indicates an expansion of activity and a value below points to a contraction.

The PMI is released monthly from surveys of about 3,000 different sized companies.

The NBS said that the fluctuation was a normal phenomenon during the Chinese New Year, the country’s main holiday period during which many businesses close and industrial activity is paralyzed.

The slowdown was also influenced by the Chinese authorities’ stringent measures to reduce pollution, including the closure of factories, which have allowed Beijing, one of the world’s most polluted cities, to have its first smog-free January since 2013.

Despite this, the consultancy Capital Economics said that these data are lower than expected and warned of the risk that growth of the world’s second largest economy will decelerate this year.

The Chinese service sector’s growth also lost momentum in February, when it reached 54.4 points, below the 55.3 registered in January, according to official data released on Wednesday.

“The breakdown shows that this reflects both slower service sector growth and weaker construction activity,” said Julian Evans-Pritchard, senior China economist at Capital Economics.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved