 
Caracas,
Thursday
March 1,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Central America

Police Use Tear Gas to Break Up Opposition Protest at UN Office in Honduras

TEGUCIGALPA – Honduran police used tear gas on Tuesday to disperse a protest called by the Opposition Alliance Against Dictatorship in front of the United Nations headquarters in Tegucigalpa.

Led by the opposition group’s 2017 presidential candidate, Salvador Nasralla, and its general coordinator and former Honduran president, Manuel Zelaya, the demonstration was called to protest the successful re-election of President Juan Orlando Hernandez in the general elections of Nov. 26, 2017.

The demonstrators carried three coffins and several crosses to symbolize the 40 people who, according to Nasralla, have died at the hands of the president and the country’s security forces since Nov. 29 during protests against Hernandez’s re-election.

While the rally started peacefully, several people were injured after clashes broke out between demonstrators and police.

Nasralla insists that he won the elections, but alleges that the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) committed fraud by ruling that the incumbent president won the poll.

The leader of the opposition and former President Manuel Zelaya entered the United Nations headquarters to deliver a document, purportedly to be sent to the United States ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, who on Tuesday met with president Hernandez at the conclusion a two-day visit to the country.

Nasralla has proposed the former Uruguayan president Jose Mujica, former Spanish prime minister Felipe Gonzalez and Spanish legal expert Baltasar Garzon as mediators for a dialogue to end the post-election crisis in Honduras.

“Let’s not waste more time. Honduras is bleeding. Let’s proceed with binding dialogue. I propose Jose Mujica, Baltasar Garzon or Felipe Gonzalez as mediators,” Nasralla said in a message on Twitter.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved