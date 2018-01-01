

Police Use Tear Gas to Break Up Opposition Protest at UN Office in Honduras



TEGUCIGALPA – Honduran police used tear gas on Tuesday to disperse a protest called by the Opposition Alliance Against Dictatorship in front of the United Nations headquarters in Tegucigalpa.



Led by the opposition group’s 2017 presidential candidate, Salvador Nasralla, and its general coordinator and former Honduran president, Manuel Zelaya, the demonstration was called to protest the successful re-election of President Juan Orlando Hernandez in the general elections of Nov. 26, 2017.



The demonstrators carried three coffins and several crosses to symbolize the 40 people who, according to Nasralla, have died at the hands of the president and the country’s security forces since Nov. 29 during protests against Hernandez’s re-election.



While the rally started peacefully, several people were injured after clashes broke out between demonstrators and police.



Nasralla insists that he won the elections, but alleges that the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) committed fraud by ruling that the incumbent president won the poll.



The leader of the opposition and former President Manuel Zelaya entered the United Nations headquarters to deliver a document, purportedly to be sent to the United States ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, who on Tuesday met with president Hernandez at the conclusion a two-day visit to the country.



Nasralla has proposed the former Uruguayan president Jose Mujica, former Spanish prime minister Felipe Gonzalez and Spanish legal expert Baltasar Garzon as mediators for a dialogue to end the post-election crisis in Honduras.



“Let’s not waste more time. Honduras is bleeding. Let’s proceed with binding dialogue. I propose Jose Mujica, Baltasar Garzon or Felipe Gonzalez as mediators,” Nasralla said in a message on Twitter.



