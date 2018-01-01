

Girona Bests Celta 1-0 to Vault Up to 7th Spot in La Liga



GIRONA, Spain – Girona defeated Celta Vigo 1-0 on Tuesday to extend their home winning streak to five and climb into seventh place in La Liga.



The contest featured two of the top three scoring duos in La Liga: Cristhian Stuani and Portu for the hosts facing Celta’s Iago Aspas and Maxi Gomez.



And with Portu and Aspas vying for spots on the national team, Spain coach Julen Lopetegui was in the stands at Girona’s Montilivi stadium to get a first-hand look.



The glory went to Portu, who scored the game’s only goal in the 14th minute, striking from the edge of the box after Carles Planas astutely relayed Alex Granell’s corner.



Celta kept their composure and only a desperate dive by Girona’s Juanpe prevented Maxi Gomez from equalizing in the 27th minute.



Girona sat in deeper in the second half and managed to hang on to post a fifth consecutive clean sheet at Montilivi in their debut La Liga campaign.



The loss leaves Celta in eighth place, with 35 points.



