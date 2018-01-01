 
Caracas,
Wednesday
February 28,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Arts & Entertainment

Picasso Painting “Mousquetaire et Nu Assis” Sells for $19 Million

LONDON – The 1967 painting by Spain’s Pablo Picasso, “Mousquetaire et Nu Assis,” showing a manly musketeer and the sensual figure of a nude woman, was knocked down at auction in London for 13.73 million pounds ($19 million).

The oil painting by the Malaga native was the star of a double evening session of auctions at Christie’s, dedicated to impressionist and surrealist art, at which works by French artists Claude Monet and Edgar Degas also attracted the big bidders.

The Picasso was one of the first representations of musketeers and swashbuckling swordsmen that multiplied in his oeuvre through the 1960s.

Experts believe the woman at his side, with dark hair, restrained posture and beseeching eyes, was the painter’s muse and second wife Jacqueline, whom he wed in 1961.

The painter’s later career was marked by sensual paintings of himself as a virile artist beside a voluptuous lover, Keith Gill, the head of auctions at Christie’s, said in a statement.

Picasso used allegorical figures not only to create interpretations of fictional characters, but to place himself as a landmark painter in the history of art, together with the likes of Rembrandt, El Greco, Velazquez and Goya, the expert said.

In the years before his death in 1973, the Spanish artist had a sense of urgency in his work, as if trying to overcome the passage of time, according to Gill.

Another Picasso work, “Femme Se Coiffant,” (1956), in which Jacqueline again appears in a sensual pose, went to the highest bidder for 6.75 million pounds ($9.4 million), while his “Paloma” (1954) raked in 5.85 million pounds ($8.1 million).

In the session dedicated to surrealism, “Figure” by Picasso was knocked down for 8.33 million pounds ($11.6 million).
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved