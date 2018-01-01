 
  HOME | Argentina

Argentina Urged to Establish Children’s Ombud to Combat Abuse

BUENOS AIRES – A coalition of Argentine children’s rights organizations reiterated on Tuesday its proposal to establish a children’s ombud in response to recent high-profile crimes such as the rape and murder of an 11-year-old girl.

“Abuse cases involving very young girls are granted much more visibility and create a greater public reaction, yet there have been many cases involving girls under 19 who are being killed daily in this country,” Mabel Bianco, president of the Foundation for Women’s Studies and Research, which is part of the coalition, told EFE.

At least one in five Argentine youths – boys and girls – suffer some form of sexual abuse during their childhood, she said.

Bianco stressed that girls are more frequently the victims of this type of violence and that the most common profile of the assailants is that of an adult male who “takes them out, takes advantage of a moment when they are alone and kills them as a way of getting rid of the problem.”

That is what happened in the case of Camila Borda, who was approached while walking to the supermarket by a man who raped her in his home and then strangled her with a cable.

Bianco said that sexual abuse is also very common in family settings, the difference being that the assailants tend to be close family members, which seriously affects the children’s development.

Legislation passed in 2005 calls for the creation of a children’s ombud, but to this day it has only led to the creation of a congressional committee.
 

