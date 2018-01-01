 
Caracas,
Wednesday
February 28,2018
 
  HOME | USA

Miami Airport Adds Facial Recognition Passport Screening System

MIAMI – Miami International Airport on Tuesday became the first major US airport to implement facial recognition technology with an eye toward shortening passport check times for visitors arriving from abroad.

“In order to meet the growing challenge of balancing traveler volumes and security, CBP has partnered with industry stakeholders to leverage biometric technology and systems,” said US Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Todd Owen.

For the time being, the facial recognition machines have only been installed in Concourse E, where international airlines such as Russia’s Aeroflot, Spain’s Iberia, Mexico’s Interjet, Ireland’s Air Lingus and Qatar Airways operate.

The new technology can screen as many as 10 passengers per minute, said MIA authorities in a statement.

MIA – one of the country’s main interantional air hubs – thus becomes the first airport in the country to install a system fully dedicated to providing expedited passport screening via facial recognition technology.

Meanwhile, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez said that the enhancement will “improve the international arrival experience for visitors.”
 

