Latin American Herald Tribune
  Sports

Spanish Soccer Legend Quini Dies

MADRID – Spanish soccer great Quini, who led La Liga in scoring a record five times, died Tuesday in the northern city of Gijon. He was 68.

The retired striker, who was born Enrique Castro, was stricken by a heart attack while driving to his home.

Police came to his aid and paramedics were transporting him to the hospital when he suffered a second heart attack that ended his life.

Quini racked up 231 goals in 443 La Liga matches for Sporting Gijon and knocked in another 54 goals in 100 games with Barcelona.

Winning the Pichichi Trophy for top scorer five times in eight years, he was part of two Copa del Rey-winning squads at Barcelona.

Quini scored eight goals in 35 matches for Spain in international play, competing in the 1978 and 1982 World Cups.

In 1981, the striker was kidnapped after scoring twice for Barça in a 6-0 victory over Hercules. The captors held him 25 days before releasing him unharmed.

Returning to Sporting in 1984, he ended his playing career in Gijon in 1987.
 

