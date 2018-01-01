

Mercedes F1 Beat Out Real Madrid, NBA Champs as Team of the Year



MONTE CARLO – The Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula 1 team won the 2018 Laureus World Sports Team of the Year award on Tuesday, besting Real Madrid and the NBA champion Golden State Warriors.



Other nominees included the NFL’s New England Patriots, the French Davis Cup team and the New Zealand America’s Cup team.



The Laureus Academy decided to give the award to Mercedes, which has won the Formula 1 World Constructors Championship four years in a row.



Despite concluding its best season, winning La Liga, the Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup, the Spanish Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup, Real Madrid failed once again to win the Laureus Team of the Year award.



The Blancos were nominated previously in 2003, 2015 and 2017.



