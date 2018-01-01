

Federer Wins Sportsman of the Year and Comeback of the Year Laureus Awards



MONTE CARLO – Swiss tennis star Roger Federer, the world No. 1, won the Sportsman of the Year and Comeback of the Year awards on Tuesday at the 2018 Laureus World Sports Awards in Monaco.



“This is a very special moment for me,” Federer said after receiving the honor at the Sporting Club Monte Carlo. “Everyone knows how highly I value my Laureus Awards, so to win another would have been wonderful, but to win two is a truly unique honor. And so unexpected.”



The 36-year-old Federer, who has won a record 20 Grand Slam titles, beat out Spain’s Rafael Nadal and Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo for the Sportsman of the Year award.



“I am delighted and I would like to thank the Laureus Academy for all their support. It was an unforgettable year for me, to come back after a very difficult 2016 and these awards just make it even more memorable,” Federer said.



Federer’s return to the No. 1 spot came amid one of the most remarkable runs of his career.



The Swiss star dropped out of the top 15 in the rankings when a knee injury forced him to shut down his 2016 season prematurely, but he has made a phenomenal comeback since January 2017.



He won the Australian Open and Wimbledon last year and then extended his record haul of Grand Slam titles to 20 last month by successfully defending his Australian Open title.



“When I won my first Laureus Award back in 2005, if you had said I would have ended up winning six I would not have believed you. It’s been an amazing ride,” Federer said.



