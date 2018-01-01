

Colombian, Peruvian Leaders Tout Regional Development Cooperation



CARTAGENA, Colombia – Peru’s Pedro Pablo Kuczynski and Colombia’s Juan Manuel Santos said on Tuesday during the 4th Binational Cabinet meeting that cooperation mechanisms are fundamental tools for the development of the nations of Latin America.



At the conference’s opening ceremony, the presidents emphasized the two countries’ progress on social, environmental, energy, trade, economic development, tourism, security and border matters.



Santos said that the fulfillment of more than 76 percent of the commitments made during the three previous binational summits – plus the ones on track to be met – proves the effectiveness of this tool for the two nations’ development.



“More than 30 instruments for binational cooperation have been created,” he said, citing the agreements reached in the fight against organized transnational crime regarding extortion and illegal mining.



Kuczynski said that Cartagena symbolizes the bond between Colombia and Peru since the city is the birthplace of independence hero Juan Manuel Grau y Berrio, and he called his Colombian counterpart a “man of peace.”



“We must all work together for peace and democracy to prevail in our countries, because we are decidedly on the side of peace,” said Kuczynski, adding that South America’s Pacific coastline is the “corner of the world” and home to a market of 150 million people.



Both Colombia and Peru belong to the Pacific Alliance, which comprises four Latin American nations as full members with Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Singapore as associate members.



Kuczynski went on to praise regional integration and said that the “Pacific Alliance is working well,” announcing that it will be expanded to other countries.



