Israel PM Believes in Brazilís Potential, Wants to Tighten Bilateral Ties



JERUSALEM Ė Israelís Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met on Tuesday with Brazilís Foreign Minister Aloysio Nunes and stressed that he believes in Brazilís potential for deepening ties with Israel.



Netanyahu discussed with Nunes how to improve mutual cooperation in the fields of security, education, culture and academia, among others.



ďIsrael is greatly interested in ties with Brazil and believes in its latent potential,Ē Netanyahu reiterated, according to a statement issued by his office.



Nunes, who is on an official trip to Israel and Palestine, also visited Israelís Yad Vashem Holocaust remembrance center, where he laid a wreath to honor the approximately six million Jews killed by the Nazis.



Nunes is set to meet on Tuesday with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, Regional Cooperation Minister Tzachi Hanegbi, the chairman of the parliamentís Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, Avi Dichter, and opposition leader Isaac Herzog.



On Thursday, Nunes will visit Palestine, where he is expected to be received by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas as well as Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah, a diplomatic source confirmed to EFE.