

Israel PM Believes in Brazil’s Potential, Wants to Tighten Bilateral Ties



JERUSALEM – Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met on Tuesday with Brazil’s Foreign Minister Aloysio Nunes and stressed that he believes in Brazil’s potential for deepening ties with Israel.



Netanyahu discussed with Nunes how to improve mutual cooperation in the fields of security, education, culture and academia, among others.



“Israel is greatly interested in ties with Brazil and believes in its latent potential,” Netanyahu reiterated, according to a statement issued by his office.



Nunes, who is on an official trip to Israel and Palestine, also visited Israel’s Yad Vashem Holocaust remembrance center, where he laid a wreath to honor the approximately six million Jews killed by the Nazis.



Nunes is set to meet on Tuesday with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, Regional Cooperation Minister Tzachi Hanegbi, the chairman of the parliament’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, Avi Dichter, and opposition leader Isaac Herzog.



On Thursday, Nunes will visit Palestine, where he is expected to be received by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas as well as Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah, a diplomatic source confirmed to EFE.



