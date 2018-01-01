HOME | Brazil (Click here for more)

Brazilian Delegation Arrives in Kazakhstan to Develop Bilateral Trade



ASTANA – A delegation of Brazilian companies arrived in Astana on Tuesday to make contacts to develop projects in Kazakhstan in areas such as energy, smart city development, the construction of industrial facilities and mining.



“Kazakhstan is a rich country with oil, gas, uranium and other minerals. It is also one of those countries in Central Asia that is ready for investment,” TL Consultancy director Tomas Lico Martins told EFE in an interview.



After a meeting with representatives of KazInvest, Martins said the delegation was interested in the project to construct a fourth oil refinery in Kazakhstan.



“We are considering such potentially interesting projects we can do on a turnkey basis: designing, building, supplying equipment and handing it over after completion to future Kazakh partners for rent,” Martins said.



Kazakhstan is the largest producer of uranium in the world and, according to the Brazilian, there are plans for a long-term contract with Kazatomprom for the provision of uranium to Brazil.



Martins said poor winter rains were affecting electricity production in Brazil, which relies on hydroelectric power for 90 percent of the nation’s needs.



“Now Brazil is building a third nuclear power plant. The country’s authorities plan to build two more. Therefore, we need uranium,” Martins said.



ASTANA – A delegation of Brazilian companies arrived in Astana on Tuesday to make contacts to develop projects in Kazakhstan in areas such as energy, smart city development, the construction of industrial facilities and mining.“Kazakhstan is a rich country with oil, gas, uranium and other minerals. It is also one of those countries in Central Asia that is ready for investment,” TL Consultancy director Tomas Lico Martins told EFE in an interview.After a meeting with representatives of KazInvest, Martins said the delegation was interested in the project to construct a fourth oil refinery in Kazakhstan.“We are considering such potentially interesting projects we can do on a turnkey basis: designing, building, supplying equipment and handing it over after completion to future Kazakh partners for rent,” Martins said.Kazakhstan is the largest producer of uranium in the world and, according to the Brazilian, there are plans for a long-term contract with Kazatomprom for the provision of uranium to Brazil.Martins said poor winter rains were affecting electricity production in Brazil, which relies on hydroelectric power for 90 percent of the nation’s needs.“Now Brazil is building a third nuclear power plant. The country’s authorities plan to build two more. Therefore, we need uranium,” Martins said. Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:

