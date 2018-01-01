HOME | Argentina

Notorious “Dirty War” General Dies in Argentina



BUENOS AIRES – Retired Gen. Luciano Benjamin Menendez, sentenced to life in prison for crimes against humanity during Argentina’s 1976-1983 military dictatorship, died Tuesday in a hospital in the central city of Cordoba. He was 90.



Under the junta, Menendez commanded the army’s 3rd Corps, based in Cordoba, and has 14 convictions for crimes committed in the military’s “dirty war” against the Argentine left.



With more than a dozen sentences imposed on him, the general was allowed to serve his confinement under house arrest due to his age and the state of his health.



Menendez died of cardiogenic shock, although he also was suffering from pneumonia and a tumor, media outlets in Cordoba said.



In August 2016, along with 27 other defendants, he was found guilty of crimes against humanity – harming a total of 716 people – during the so-called “mega case” that delved into kidnapping, torture, murder and other crimes committed in two clandestine detention centers in Cordoba province.



Last November, Menendez was brought to trial yet again along with 21 other defendants for crimes committed between 1975-1978 against 61 detainees in the aforementioned detention centers.



The military regime is blamed for some 30,000 deaths.



BUENOS AIRES – Retired Gen. Luciano Benjamin Menendez, sentenced to life in prison for crimes against humanity during Argentina’s 1976-1983 military dictatorship, died Tuesday in a hospital in the central city of Cordoba. He was 90.Under the junta, Menendez commanded the army’s 3rd Corps, based in Cordoba, and has 14 convictions for crimes committed in the military’s “dirty war” against the Argentine left.With more than a dozen sentences imposed on him, the general was allowed to serve his confinement under house arrest due to his age and the state of his health.Menendez died of cardiogenic shock, although he also was suffering from pneumonia and a tumor, media outlets in Cordoba said.In August 2016, along with 27 other defendants, he was found guilty of crimes against humanity – harming a total of 716 people – during the so-called “mega case” that delved into kidnapping, torture, murder and other crimes committed in two clandestine detention centers in Cordoba province.Last November, Menendez was brought to trial yet again along with 21 other defendants for crimes committed between 1975-1978 against 61 detainees in the aforementioned detention centers.The military regime is blamed for some 30,000 deaths. Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:

