Mexican Actress Susana Alexander: Theater Is “The Best Lover”



MEXICO CITY – Mexico’s veteran actress, director and producer Susana Alexander said Tuesday that if she had her way, she would perform around the country to be close to the public and give herself over to theater, which she called “the best lover.”



“Acting is a very generous profession,” the 74-year-old – who will be performing in Rafael Solana’s “Debiera haber obispas” (There should be female bishops) in Mexico City – told EFE.



In the play – which she also directs – Alexander portrays a woman whose life abruptly changes after the death of the priest she had worked under for decades.



She said that such a role shows that in theater, age is not an obstacle to an actress getting good roles, although that is not the case in other performing arts such as cinema, the opera or ballet.



“Theater is the best lover, it accepts people whatever their age may be,” she said. “It accepts anyone from children to old people.”



The television pioneer said she no longer works on the small screen because producers are not keen to matching TV projects with theater



“They have no respect,” she said. “To them, their production is most important, whereas to me, my theater production is what is most important, so we never come to an agreement.”



When she takes part in any of the seven shows in which she is currently working – including “Las mujeres no tenemos llenadero” (We women get no satisfaction) and “Ni un grito mas (Not one scream more) – the lights are not even turned down, so she is able to speak to theatergoers directly.



Alexander said that she started writing her monologues so that she could keep working.



“It’s all about survival,” she said. “That’s the reason I do so many shows. That’s the truth and the reason I have 22 dogs, and if I had had lovers, I would have had many.”



The Mexican-born daughter of German Jewish immigrants who left Europe during World War II, Alexander made her debut as a television hostess in 1950 and has starred in many TV shows, plays and movies over her long career.



Her mother, Brigida Alexander, was a pioneer of Mexican television who wrote and produced the country’s first telenovela “Los angeles de la calle” (Street Angels), released in 1952.



