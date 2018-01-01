 
Caracas,
Wednesday
February 28,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Arts & Entertainment

Mexican Actress Susana Alexander: Theater Is “The Best Lover”

MEXICO CITY – Mexico’s veteran actress, director and producer Susana Alexander said Tuesday that if she had her way, she would perform around the country to be close to the public and give herself over to theater, which she called “the best lover.”

“Acting is a very generous profession,” the 74-year-old – who will be performing in Rafael Solana’s “Debiera haber obispas” (There should be female bishops) in Mexico City – told EFE.

In the play – which she also directs – Alexander portrays a woman whose life abruptly changes after the death of the priest she had worked under for decades.

She said that such a role shows that in theater, age is not an obstacle to an actress getting good roles, although that is not the case in other performing arts such as cinema, the opera or ballet.

“Theater is the best lover, it accepts people whatever their age may be,” she said. “It accepts anyone from children to old people.”

The television pioneer said she no longer works on the small screen because producers are not keen to matching TV projects with theater

“They have no respect,” she said. “To them, their production is most important, whereas to me, my theater production is what is most important, so we never come to an agreement.”

When she takes part in any of the seven shows in which she is currently working – including “Las mujeres no tenemos llenadero” (We women get no satisfaction) and “Ni un grito mas (Not one scream more) – the lights are not even turned down, so she is able to speak to theatergoers directly.

Alexander said that she started writing her monologues so that she could keep working.

“It’s all about survival,” she said. “That’s the reason I do so many shows. That’s the truth and the reason I have 22 dogs, and if I had had lovers, I would have had many.”

The Mexican-born daughter of German Jewish immigrants who left Europe during World War II, Alexander made her debut as a television hostess in 1950 and has starred in many TV shows, plays and movies over her long career.

Her mother, Brigida Alexander, was a pioneer of Mexican television who wrote and produced the country’s first telenovela “Los angeles de la calle” (Street Angels), released in 1952.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved