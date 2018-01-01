 
Caracas,
Wednesday
February 28,2018
 
  Ecuador

Ecuador Assembly Speaker Meets with Top US Diplomat for Latin America

QUITO – The president of Ecuador’s National Assembly met on Tuesday with the No. 3 official in the US State Department, Latin America specialist Thomas A. Shannon.

Jose Serrano said in a Twitter post that he discussed several issues, including “economic development, job creation and long-term stability, along with drugs, a borderless evil that steals peoples’ sovereignty,” with Shannon.

The US undersecretary for political affairs, who arrived in Ecuador over the weekend, is scheduled to meet on Tuesday with President Lenin Moreno.

Shannon, the highest-ranking US official to visit Ecuador since Moreno took office last May, will also travel to Colombia and Chile.

Ecuadorian Foreign Ministry officials told EFE that the discussions between Moreno and Shannon would focus on foreign policy, the situation of Ecuadorian immigrants in the US and security and defense matters.

The officials are also expected to review economic and trade issues, including the open skies policy adopted by Ecuador last December, and access for Ecuadorian products to the US market, officials said.
 

