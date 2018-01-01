HOME | Arts & Entertainment

Yucatan’s Palace of Music to Showcase Mexico’s Musical Heritage



MERIDA, Mexico – The Palace of Music in the Historic Center of Merida is about to showcase the riches of Mexico’s musical heritage with emphasis on the indigenous aspect, said Enrique Martin Briceño, director general of the Upper School of Yucatan Arts (ESAY).



“The National Center for Traditional and Popular Mexican Music will be the scene of the exhibition. The facility has eight interactive chambers, a public area, an auditorium for concerts and classrooms with studies for a degree in traditional and popular Mexican music,” he told EFE.



Martin Briceño, also a member of the Ricardo Palmerin Artistic Society, said that local, national and international visitors who come to Merida, capital of the southeastern Mexican state of Yucatan, can learn about the history of the country’s popular music, its creators, categories and everything related to “the immense and valuable musical heritage of this country.”



“Tourists who come to the Yucatan Peninsula tend to know only Cancun, Chichen Itza, Merida, Uxmal and other archaeological sites, but in the coming months they’ll have the chance to learn everything related to the nation’s popular music,” he said.



For his part, Yucatan’s secretary of Culture and the Arts, Roger Metri, told EFE that Merida’s Palace of Music will open next May with authors, singers and composers of great international prestige on hand like Armando Manzanero and Sergio Esquivel, natives of these lands.



The Palace of Music is meant to be a monument, which, by means of the latest technology, brings back a history that began in pre-Columbian times when music was played on natural materials like tree trunks and turtle shells.



“Historically it wil reflect music from long ago to the very latest, like rap and rock in the Mayan tongue,” Martin Briceño said, adding that there will be eight chambers where visitors can have the unique experience of getting deeply into the sounds and songs of Mexican music over the ages.



