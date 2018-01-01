

PSG Coach Does Not Rule Out Neymar’s Participation against Real Madrid



PARIS – Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery did not rule out on Tuesday that injured forward Neymar Jr. may appear against Real Madrid in the upcoming Champions League tie.



PSG is set to host Real Madrid in the second leg match of the Champions League round of 16 on March 6, after the French side was defeated 3-1 in the first leg.



On the eve of the French Cup quarterfinals match against Olympique de Marseille, Emery told journalists that there was a slight possibility Neymar would appear in the Champions League game.



Neymar was injured in Sunday’s Ligue 1 victory against Marseille, but the French club has not said for how long he will be out due to the hairline fracture to the fifth metatarsal bone in his right foot as well as a twisted right ankle.



The coach reiterated that he will be happy if the Brazilian international can play against Real Madrid, but if not, his squad has other players with the ability to perform well.



Neymar joined the French side from Barcelona in the summer transfer window for a record fee of 222 million euros ($263 million), and has scored 29 goals in all competitions since the move.



