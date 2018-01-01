

Atletico Boss Could Not Imagine Life without Fernando Torres



MADRID – Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone said on Tuesday he was relieved that Fernando Torres had remained with the team despite interest from the Chinese soccer club Dalian Yifang during the winter market.



Simeone said at a press conference that he values Torres and hoped the Spanish striker would give Atletico his best this season.



“With all the money there is in other leagues, it’s very worrying for us coaches. We’re always wondering what might happen,” he said.



Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang, which recently signed former Atletico players Yannick Carrasco and Nico Gaitan, also expressed interest in signing Torres.



