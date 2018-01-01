 
  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Elderly Residents of Remote Areas in Hungary Receive Help amid Cold Spell

CSEMO, Hungary – Elderly residents living near the remote village of Csemo in central Hungary received assistance on Tuesday as the country encountered particularly cold weather.

Caregiver Istvan Turcsan was pictured helping to free a car that apparently got stuck in the snow in Pest county, as well as helping Mihalyne Zila make her way home after making a trip to the pharmacy.

Piles of firewood from local government stocks were also delivered to farmsteads belonging to residents of remote areas.

There was a weather warning for fresh snowfall in place across much of the central European country on Tuesday, according to Hungary’s meteorological service.

Many countries across Europe were dealing with freezing temperatures and the consequences of snowfall, as an Arctic weather system dubbed “the beast from the east” swept in.
 

