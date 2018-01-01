HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Talleres Shuts Out Argentinos Juniors in Superliga Argentina



BUENOS AIRES – Talleres shut out Argentinos Juniors 2-0, wrapping up the 17th round of play in the Superliga Argentina.



The win on Monday night put Talleres nine points behind leader Boca Juniors.



On Sunday, Boca Juniors defeated San Martin de San Juan 4-2, pushing its point total to 43.



Juan Ramirez scored Talleres’s first goal in the 26th minute, and Santiago Silva added the second goal in the 52nd minute.



Talleres has not had a loss in six matches, coming away with a record of 5-0-1.



In other action, Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata edged San Lorenzo 1-0 on a goal by Facundo Pereyra in minute 55.



San Lorenzo fought hard to pick up a tie, but Gimnasia y Esgrima’s defense held and was helped by the expulsion of Paulo Diaz seven minutes before the end of the match, putting the eventual losers at a one-man disadvantage.



Newell’s Old Boys and Temperley played to a 0-0 tie.



Temperley, Olimpo, Arsenal and Chacarita Juniors are in danger of relegation to the Second Division.



